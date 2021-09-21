Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Or Is It?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 21, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Eric Metaxas is an ardent election conspiracy theorist, so naturally he says that it is “very hard” for him to “believe the Democrats didn’t cheat” in the California recall election.
  • Wayne Allyn Root warns that we are in the midst of “a radical communist takeover of our country: our government agencies; our justice system; our borders; our schools and colleges; our police and military; and our economy.”
  • Jarrin Jackson would love nothing more than to shoot “godless commies” in the face, but since he’s “a law-abiding patriot,” he says he won’t do that “because that’s illegal. Or is it?”
  • David Lane is hoping to host a series of American Renewal Project events in swing states heading into the 2024 election: “The aim and purpose of the American Renewal Project Mobilization Model is to recruit pastors and spiritual leaders to run for local office—city council, school board, county commissioner, parks and recreation, etc.—in 2022, 2024, 2026 and thereafter, in an attempt to neutralize and overcome the assault by cultural Marxism.”
  • Finally, scientists are researching the possibility of growing plants that could deliver vaccines to those who eat them, and to anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists Stew Peters and DeAnna Lorraine, that sounds like “vaccine rape.”

