Right Wing Bonus Tracks: One Nation Under Allah

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 16, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Gina Loudon insists that she doesn’t mean to peddle conspiracy theories—even as she spends an entire segment listing “the suspicious deaths that can be linked to the Clintons.”
  • It is amazing that women actually attend Jesse Lee Peterson’s church, given his rampant misogyny. The topic of discussion at a recent service was “Why God Made Women, and Why They’re All So Evil.”
  • Bill Mitchell claims that he knows someone who has four friends who all developed cancer after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • After repeatedly declaring that former President Donald Trump will be back in the White House by August, Mike Lindell now says “it could be September. I believe it’s going to be this fall, for sure, [but] I don’t know when.”
  • Finally, Jerry Newcombe is outraged that a Muslim high school student said “one nation under Allah” while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: “‘One nation under God’ allows the Muslim, the Buddhist, the atheist to practice what they wish. ‘One nation under Allah’ restricts freedom of those who disagree – even fellow Muslims of a slightly different stripe.”

Tags: Bill Mitchell Gina Loudon Jerry Newcombe Jesse Lee Peterson Mike Lindell

