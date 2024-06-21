Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Once The Mass Deportations Start

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 21, 2024 5:00 pm
  • North Dakota state Rep. Nico Rios fumes that “legal immigrants are worse than illegal immigrants” because “they’ll be harder to kick out when the mass deportations start.”
  • Jim Garlow says that posting the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms will “begin to tame the evil in the human heart, and slowly begin to produce an atmosphere where human thriving and peace take root. To the extent that a community, state or nation follows God’s biblical governance, human pain, suffering and poverty will be reduced.”
  • Stew Peters claims that WNBA player Caitlin Clark is “being physically assaulted EVERY GAME by Shaq-looking black lesbians but nobody wants to talk about it”: “She’s literally being treated WORSE than when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier.”
  • Eric Metaxas offers up a bizarre explanation for why he doesn’t criticize the Proud Boys or “Christian nationalist maniacs”: “The Nazis are the threat.”
  • Ben Zeisloft declares that “it is shameful for a woman to speak in church.”
  • Finally, former President Donald Trump sent a birthday greeting to Brenden Dilley, the campaign troll who recently vowed to lie, cheat, and steal to help Trump get reelected.
Tags: Ben Zeisloft Brenden Dilley Eric Metaxas Jim Garlow Nico Rios Stew Peters Leftovers

