Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Oddballs and Outcasts

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 25, 2021 5:30 pm
  • When asked how he intends to ensure that extremists will not be able to use his forthcoming social media platform to promote violence, Mike Lindell’s response was not particularly reassuring.
  • Larry Tomczak says that Democrats are working to pass the For The People Act because they “want to ensure one-party rule as in communist countries”: “Many of these leftist politicians are power-hungry, hypocritical and have no moral code.”
  • Leading QAnon “decoder” Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) complains that HBO’s documentary about the conspiracy theory portrays QAnon followers as a bunch of “oddballs and outcasts.”
  • Kat Kerr may have taken the COVID-19 vaccine if Donald Trump was still president, but she won’t be getting vaccinated now because she can no longer trust it with that “villain” Joe Biden is in the White House.
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks that she’s the target of a “spiritual war’ because she is “someone who is constantly speaking God’s truth,” and complains that she’s “been attacked more than any other member of Congress, possibly in history.”

