Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Obama Is a Gay Man, Married to a Dude Who Looks Like Chewbacca’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 3, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Rick Joyner declares that President Donald Trump would have been “in rebellion against God if [he] did not avenge evil” by assassinating Qassem Soleimani.
  • Cliff Kincaid warns that the fact that Pete Buttigieg is a legitimate Democratic presidential candidate “is a major breakthrough for America on the road to Sodom and Gomorrah.”
  • Kenneth Copeland tells Christians that Trump’s immoral behavior is none of their business because they are just supposed to pray for him.
  • Bryan Fischer says that if prostitution is a felony, there is no reason that sodomy cannot also be a felony, which it should be.
  • There is nothing that Dave Daubenmire hates more than seeing a woman refereeing a football game.
  • Finally, Sheila Zilinsky is outraged: “So let me get this straight. Obama is a gay man, married to a dude who looks like Chewbacca, & Chewy gets selected as ‘woman of the year.’ Trumps’ wife fluently speaks 7 languages, is a class act of poise & beauty & is an actual WOMAN. Yet she gets treated like the Clampetts.”

Tags: Bryan Fischer Cliff Kincaid Dave Daubenmire Kenneth Copeland Rick Joyner Sheila Zilinsky Anti-Gay Leftovers Pete Buttigieg

