Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Nothing Is Random

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 30, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that any white person who plans on voting for the Democrats is “suicidal” because their “personal safety is going to be in jeopardy” if Democrats gain power.
  • Pat Robertson prays that God will topple the Chinese government.
  • Liz Crokin says that when Attorney General William Barr played the bagpipes last year, it was a secret symbol about the “Pizzagate” conspiracy: “These events are not random — the white hats use symbolism & ceremonies for good. … Nothing is random, everything has meaning — as Q tells us. It’s time to pay the Barr tab.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine insists that requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “is a form of physical torture” imposed because “they don’t want us to be happy.”
  • Finally, pastor Greg Locke had a meltdown after being told by the manager that he needed to wear a mask when getting his coffee at Dunkin Donuts.

