Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Nothing Is Off Limits

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 4, 2024 5:13 pm
  • Christian nationalist state Sen. Dusty Deevers and several other elected officials have launched the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus, with the backing of U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen.
  • Jim Bakker warns that if Kamala Harris is elected, “all the Christians will be taken off the air.”
  • Operation Rescue defends Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on the issue of reproductive rights: “With Trump being a product of both the polls and culture, he knows he cannot win with the same agenda on abortion that propelled him to victory in 2016 – and win he must, if America is to be preserved as a Constitutional Republic.”
  • MAGA troll Brenden Dilley explains the humor behind his efforts on behalf of the Trump campaign: “I don’t recognize anything off limits. … The darker, more fucked up the topic that you really shouldn’t be laughing at, the more glorious it is when I make you laugh at it.”
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes fumes that the Trump campaign has been taken over by the likes of Sen. Tim Scott, “the gay nig.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Brenden Dilley Dusty Deevers Jim Bakker Nick Fuentes Leftovers Operation Rescue

You Might Also Like