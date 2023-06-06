Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Not Rewritten, Just Adjusted

- Far-right anti-Islam activist John Guandolo announced via email that his Understanding The Threat organization has shut down.
- Kandiss Taylor bragging that “the majority of the people that have been put into GOP chair positions, officer positions, delegate positions, [and] district positions are my supporters” ought to tell you all you need to know about the state of the Republican Party in Georgia.
- James Lindsay claims “the powers that be” are engaging in “intentional provocation” of conservative Christians to get them to attack drag queens in order to create a “Drag Floyd” movement (“Drag Floyd” being a reference to George Floyd).
- Scott Lively warns that the “T” in “LGBT” secretly stands for “transhumanism”: “I have been alone in linking transhumanism directly to the LGBT movement, contending that the LGBT agenda represents not just a coalition of sexual dysfunctions but a chronology of stages in the deconstruction of God’s created order.”
- Steve Shultz and Johnny Enlow attempt to justify their efforts to defend their false prophecies that former President Donald Trump would be reelected in 2020: “We know we’re being accused of rewriting, but it’s never been rewritten. We’ve adjusted when we realized it wasn’t right now.”
- Finally, Anna Perez jokes that if people get more conservative as they age, she’s “gonna be like Hitler” by the time she’s 30: “Who knows how fascist I’ll be when I’m 30 years old.”