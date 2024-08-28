Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Non-Victorious

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 28, 2024 5:21 pm
  • Brent VanNorman, who ran for mayor in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because  “we need to get back” to requiring elected officials to be Christian, failed to advance out of the primary election yesterday.
  • John-Henry Westen says that if Elon Musk has any “chance of destroying the ‘woke mind virus,'” he has “got to become a Catholic.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer declares that “Jack Smith is a SON OF THE DEVIL”: “His day will come.”
  • MAGA cultist Mary Grace demands to know what Donald Trump ever did to make people think that he wants to “trample your democracy.” Hmmm. Seems like we ought to be able to think of something.
  • Finally, the Democrats should obviously just pack it in now that “prophet” Robin Bullock has spoken: “You spirit of hell driving the Democrat Party, we order you helpless and non-victorious. We will, by the help of Almighty God, we will win this election.”
Tags: Brent VanNorman Jackson Lahmeyer John-Henry Westen Mary Grace Robin Bullock Leftovers

