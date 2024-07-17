Right Wing Bonus Tracks: No Unity With Disgusting Demons

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 17, 2024 5:16 pm
  • In response to calls for unity in the wake of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, Andrew Torba declares that there “will be no unity with people who hate us and want us dead, who advocate for the killing of infants, promote the use of hormone blockers for children, endorse the sexual mutilation of minors, support men participating in women’s sports, and who seek to dismantle the traditional family structure. There will be no common ground, no compromise, and no collaboration with these wicked, vile, and disgusting demons.”
  • Johnny Enlow claims that Heaven has stopped hundreds of assassination attempts against Trump and that “even two of President Trump’s doubles had been assassinated.”
  • Mark Meckler says that Trump is poised to make greatest comeback “in world political history.”
  • Christian nationalist Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers is outraged about what is happening at the Republican National Convention, in particular, the decision to allow GOP official Harmeet Dhillon to deliver a non-Christian prayer.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer, on the other hand, loves what he sees at the RNC: “The RNC Convention is a Political Convention NOT a Church Service. The Republican Party needs more influencers like Amber Rose to reach a generation that the Democrats nearly totally control.”
  • Finally, the Truth and Liberty Coalition’s Richard Harris is blindly spreading David Barton’s lies.
Tags: Andrew Torba Donald Trump Dusty Deevers Harmeet Dhillon Jackson Lahmeyer Johnny Enlow Mark Meckler Richard Harris Leftovers Trump Assassination Attempt

