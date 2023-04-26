Right Wing Bonus Tracks: No Momentum, Enthusiasm, or Excitement

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 26, 2023 5:11 pm
  • Stew Peters featured far-right activist Jon Miller on his program last night, proving once again that there is seemingly no extremist whom Peters will not platform.
  • There have been a lot of theories floated about what prompted Fox News to abruptly fire Tucker Carlson this week, but MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn thinks he knows what really happened: “We know that Tucker Carlson was a victim of demonic power.”
  • Lauren Witzke declares that “this government would love to just completely criminalize being white. Don’t be surprised if they do one day.”
  • Rochelle Richardson (aka “Silk” of Diamond & Silk) says that former President Donald Trump “is a great human being.” What makes him so great? “He didn’t even play golf on the day” of her sister’s funeral, she says.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is deeply pessimistic about 2024: “I feel like we are headed toward defeat. … There’s no momentum. There’s no enthusiasm. There’s no excitement. Everybody is absolutely demoralized. It feels like the left is unstoppable.”

Tags: Diamond & Silk Jon Miller Lauren Witzke Nick Fuentes Shane Vaughn Stew Peters Tucker Carlson Leftovers

You Might Also Like