Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Nine Years Ahead

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 6, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Republican congressional candidate John Emmons says that WallBuilders played a key role in shaping his understanding of the Constitution.
  • DeAnna Lorraine says that wearing a mask to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is a sign of submission.
  • Jonathan Shuttlesworth interviewed Roger Stone last night about the latter’s legal troubles and newfound Christian faith.
  • Kelly Ruiz declares that those who follow the QAnon conspiracy theory are “about seven years ahead of the regular mass population right now, and President Trump is roughly two years ahead of us.”
  • Finally, Brenden Dilley claims that the companies that advertise on his daily livestream program are “gonna do multiple 7 figures in sales revenue this year.”

Tags: Brenden Dilley DeAnna Lorraine John Emmons Jonathan Shuttlesworth Kelly Ruiz Roger Stone Coronavirus Leftovers

You Might Also Like