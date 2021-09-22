Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: New Age Prayer

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 22, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Peter LaBarbera has been suspended from Twitter, and “given Twitter’s hard-Left bias against conservatives,” he does not expect to be reinstated.
  • Kent Christmas says that Christian children are being “taken over by homosexuality”: “It is a demonic spirit that has come after our seed.”
  • The Family Research Council is ending its annual Values Voter Summit and replacing it with a new event called the Pray Vote Stand Summit.
  • Jesse Duplantis brags about being a multimillionaire with his own private plane while Kenneth Copeland insists that he needs a private jet because airlines are imposing vaccine requirements, stating, “to me, that’s the Mark of the Beast.”
  • Finally, Rick Wiles has now turned against Michael Flynn, accusing him of delivering a “New Age prayer” at a right-wing event last week: “My advice to you is to separate from Gen. Michael Flynn.”

