Right Wing Bonus Tracks: National Chastisement

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 1, 2021 5:16 pm
  • Perry Stone warns that a “national chastisement” is coming, but he has no idea what it will be.
  • It should probably not come as a surprise to learn that Rachel Hamm, a GOP candidate for secretary of state in California, is a big fan of “prophet” Robin Bullock.
  • To Jim Garlow, every election is a battle between good and evil, and tomorrow’s election between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Younkin in Virginia is no exception.
  • Mark Walker, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from North Carolina, is proud to stand with the state’s Christian nationalist Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
  • Shane Vaughn claims that “every signer of our Declaration of Independence—every one of them—were descendants of the tribes of Israel,” which he claims means that “America was a church before she was a nation.”
  • Finally, the Family Research Council says that Christians should not be participating in the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant. Rep. Lauren Boebert obviously disagrees.

