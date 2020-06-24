Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Narcissism As a Job Qualification

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 24, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Lance Wallnau understands President Donald Trump and thinks that he should have a job working in his administration because he is also something of a narcissistic.
  • Even if he is forced to wear a mask, Josh Bernstein will find a badass way to rebel.
  • Rick Wiles declares that former President Barack Obama is “an evil, wicked man” and “the Vladimir Lenin of this revolution.”
  • “Prophetess” Amanda Grace claims that her “Ark of Grace” ministry has been “named to the official White House faith leaders list.”
  • Andrew Wommack wishes that we could deal with today’s racial problems like they did in “Driving Miss Daisy.”
  • Finally, despite finishing in second to last place with less than 2 percent of the vote, DeAnna Lorraine has written a book about what she “learned battling Nancy Pelosi and the swamp.”

Tags: Amanda Grace Andrew Wommack DeAnna Lorraine Josh Bernstein Lance Wallnau Rick Wiles Leftovers

You Might Also Like