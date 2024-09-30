Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Mocking God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 30, 2024 5:26 pm
  • David Barton penned an op-ed on the importance of Christians voting: “Church leaders have a duty to guide their congregations into a closer relationship with Christ. Part of that relationship includes participating in voting efforts and encouraging civic action.”
  • Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs claims the Founders made the First and Second Amendments the top two items in the Bill of Rights because they knew those rights came from God. In actuality, their position atop the Bill of Rights was just an accident of history.
  • Micah Beckwith, a Christian nationalist pastor who is the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in Indiana, says Indiana residents face a choice between “godly boldness” and “the Jezebel spirit.”
  • In now, Lance Wallnau proudly declared himself to be a Christian nationalist. Now, he is trying to distance himself from the term.
  • Finally, Trump-loving evangelist Mario Murillo declares that Vice President Kamala Harris is “the puppet embodiment of a system that is here to destroy us” and warns that if you don’t vote for Trump, “you are mocking God.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: David Barton Jack Hibbs Lance Wallnau Mario Murillo Micah Beckwith Leftovers

You Might Also Like