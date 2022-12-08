Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Mission Accomplished

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 8, 2022 5:17 pm
  • Laura Loomer, whose main purpose in life appeared to be getting her Twitter account restored, has finally achieved her goal.
  • Shane Vaughn wants to see Electoral College-like election systems implemented in individual states because Republican candidates keep losing the popular vote.
  • Right-wing pastor Mario Murillo seems to be calling out Kat Kerr for being a false prophet.
  • Ali Alexander says that Rep. Paul Gosar is “a good, good friend” and declares that he “would take a bullet for Gosar.” Alexander added that he has considered moving to Gosar’s congressional district so that he can run for Congress when Gosar retires.
  • Jackson Lahmeyer has added Mark Burns to his “Pastors For Trump” organization.
  • Finally, Kent Christmas blames the Democratic “morons” in power for COVID-19, small businesses folding, people getting money from the government and the like, insisting that, “None of that happened when Trump was president!” Actually, all of that happened when Trump was president.

Tags: Ali Alexander Kat Kerr Kent Christmas Laura Loomer Mario Murillo Mark Burns Paul Gosar Shane Vaughn Leftovers Pastors For Trump

You Might Also Like