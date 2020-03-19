Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Make Your Own Medicine

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 19, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Multi-millionaire televangelist Kenneth Copeland told his viewers that even if they lose their jobs because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, they must continue giving to the church: “Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing!”
  • Rodney Howard-Browne announces that his The River Church in Tampa, Florida, will be holding services this Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak because church, like hospitals and first responders, is an “essential service”: “We feel that it would be wrong for us to close our doors on them, at this time, or any time. In a time of crisis, people are fearful and in need of comfort and community, more than ever before.”
  • Dave Daubenmire says that it is not a coincidence that “the coronavirus hits at the same time as 5G is being released.” Yes, it is.
  • Tom Fitton warns that Democrats are using the coronavirus outbreak to push for vote-by-mail elections, so they can engage in massive voter fraud.
  • Finally, having been banned from selling his falsely advertised coronavirus-killing silver solution, Jim Bakker has now begun selling “medicinal seeds” bundles from which viewers can grow plants to “make your own medicine.”

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Jim Bakker Kenneth Copeland Rodney Howard-Browne Tom Fitton Coronavirus Leftovers Judicial Watch

