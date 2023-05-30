Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Living Martyrs

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 30, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated Memorial Day by doing a patriotic Crossfit workout.
  • For his part, Matt Evans (aka Beardson Beardly) celebrated Memorial Day by declaring “fuck the troops.”
  • Lance Wallnau thinks that Memorial Day should also honor the “living martyrs” like those imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection or those who lost their jobs for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Bruin Republicans, which bills itself as “UCLA’s premiere right-wing organization,” will be hosting a speech by raging antisemite and virulent misogynist Jon Miller on Wednesday.
  • Kent Christmas proclaims that “you will never go to Heaven if you vote for anybody that stands for abortion.”
  • Finally, it’s pretty telling that white nationalist Nick Fuentes claims that when he was growing up “everybody [on the internet] said the N-word, everybody loved Hitler”: “You’d log onto the Food Network website and say, ‘I’m gonna kill your entire family, you N-word. Hitler’s awesome.'”

