Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Like the Taliban, But in a Good Way

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 27, 2022 5:30 pm
  • America First streamer Matt Evans (aka “Beardson Beardly”) declares that the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade proves that “hating women is in fact an effective political strategy.”
  • Shane Vaughn proclaims that “the plans of YAHWEH to overturn ROE V WADE needed THE Human abilities Of DONALD TRUMP to bring it to fruition.”
  • Vincent James says overturning Roe does “not go far enough” and we need to start “rolling back the ‘rights’ of women over the past 100 years” because “there is a true rise of Christian nationalism in this country.”
  • Andrew Torba is not hiding his Christian nationalism: “I want a Christian town. I want a Christian county. I want a Christian state. I want a Christian country. Nothing more nothing less.”
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert is likewise making no effort to conceal her Christian nationalism.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes rejoices that in overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has laid out a blueprint for banning gay marriage, sodomy, and contraception and imposing “Catholic Taliban rule”: “We’re having something like Taliban rule in America, in a good way!”

