Right Wing Bonus Tracks: King Barron

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 10, 2024 5:25 pm
  • Rudy Giuliani can’t stop spreading lies about the 2020 election and now it has cost him his radio show.
  • A school board in Shenandoah County, Virginia, has voted to rename two local schools in honor of Confederate military leaders after having removed those names just a few years ago.
  • Televangelist Benny Hinn says that he now regrets promoting false prophecies and the prosperity gospel.
  • Laura Loomer is excited to see Barron Trump become “king someday.”
  • Finally, James Robinson praised Charlie Kirk for being a “great inspiration to the church and to the nation”: “There is nobody making a better impact, especially on the younger people in our nation, but on the whole nation.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Barron Trump Benny Hinn Charlie Kirk James Robison Laura Loomer Rudy Giuliani Leftovers

You Might Also Like