Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Kick Joe Biden in the Head

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 22, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Shane Vaughn claims that allowing Rep. Liz Cheney to serve on the Jan. 6 commission while she is contemplating possibly running for president is the “crime of the century” and treason.
  • David Barton continues to preach Seven Mountains Dominionism.
  • Patrick Howley insists that he’s “not racist” but simply concerned that “there is an agenda by the globalists against the white race.”
  • America First streamers “Woozuh” and “Smiley” had some racist incel concerns about the new Batman movie. And it is worth remembering that when elected GOP officials like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Idaho Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin spoke at AFPAC so that they could reach “young conservatives,” “Woozuh” and “Smiley” are the people they are courting.
  • Finally, Mark Burns vows that if he is elected to Congress, he’ll “kick Joe Biden in the head” and work tirelessly to reelect “the blackest president that we’ve ever had in the United States of America, and that’s Donald J. Trump.”

