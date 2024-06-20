Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Keeping Virginia Safe From Witchcraft

  • John Hagee will receive the Winston Churchill Lifetime Achievement Award at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s upcoming Road to Majority Policy Conference.
  • Paul Blair did not appreciate our coverage of his recent meltdown over Pride Month.
  • Mike Davis calls on the Supreme Court to disbar Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse because of his criticism of the court and its justices: “His unethical conduct is an embarrassment to the legal profession, he is a grave danger to the rights of criminal defendants, and he is unfit to practice before our nation’s highest court.”
  • Eric Metaxas says that “the Biden administration is so anti-American it makes King George III look like George Washington.”
  • Joel Webbon is celebrating White Boy Summer.
  • Finally, now that Hung Cao is officially the Republican candidate for Senate in Virginia, maybe he can explain what he plans to do to protect the state from all that witchcraft.
