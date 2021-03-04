Trending

CPAC 2021 Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: January of Justice

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 4, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Mat Staver claims that the H.R. 1 election reform act will “legalize voting fraud.”
  • The Family Research Council prays against H.R. 1: “Father, you know what a disaster the election process was across the nation this past November and beyond. The irregularities and alleged fraudulent processes were never examined in the courts to the satisfaction of the American people. O God, intervene lest foolish ideas that will make our elections even more unsafe and predictably irregular be made law.”
  • Dave Daubenmire giddily recounts the “adrenaline rush” he got after losing it on an employee at the local business that prints his newsletter who threatened not to print it anymore if he refused to wear a mask.
  • Dave Hayes warns that “the Biden administration has declared war on patriotism, and the FBI is leading the charge.”
  • Finally, Hank Kunneman prophesied there would be a “January of Justice” in which the alleged voter fraud that supposedly stole the election from Donald Trump was exposed, after which Trump would be inaugurated. That didn’t happen, so now Kunneman is claiming it was a prophecy about Trump being acquitted in the impeachment trial … which happened in February.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Dave Hayes Hank Kunneman Mat Staver Coronavirus H.R. 1 Leftovers Family Research Council

You Might Also Like