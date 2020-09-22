Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: It’s Not a Theory If It’s a Fact

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 22, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively says that because of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “wickedness spawned by open defiance of God – and the suppression of the natural law by which it might otherwise be reversed – has taken us to the brink of utter chaos.”
  • David Lane warns that “America is beginning to resemble the Soviet Union with its slanted and prejudiced news media mirroring the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic’s news organs Pravda and Izvestia, and with Big Tech’s censorship of free speech, government intrusion into religious liberty and the ostracization of the constitutional rights of freedom of religion and assembly.”
  • Newt Gingrich declares that confronting members of Congress is an “arrestable offense.”
  • Wayne Allyn Root alleges that Joe Biden is suffering from dementia and that the election is not actually about Biden versus President Donald Trump: “He’s just the placeholder. He’ll be president in name only. With President Kamala Harris and VP Nancy Pelosi running the show, there is no debate, there is no question, what you’ll get: THE END OF AMERICA. And of course, the end of the Republican Party.”
  • Josh Bernstein predicts that Biden’s campaign will “shoot him up with all kinds of stuff” before the first debate and therefore demands that Biden be drug tested prior to the event.
  • Dave Hayes says this election is “the last gasp of the deep state” because “after the election, Trump is going to take the sword and thrust it through their head and finish them off.”
  • Finally, Sheila Zilinsky is not happy about being called a “conspiracy theorist” for asserting that LeBron James is an “Illuminati wizard”: “It’s not a ‘theory’ if it’s a fact.”

