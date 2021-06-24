Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: It’s Common Knowledge

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 24, 2021 5:30 pm
  • These two clips from Glenn Beck, set eight years apart, amply demonstrate how “critical race theory” is the new “Common Core”—that is, both terms have been stripped of their original meaning and transformed into catchall phrases used to attack anything the right dislikes.
  • Carol Swain claims that teaching critical race theory is illegal and may violate the Constitution.
  • Kat Kerr attended the recent Road To Majority conference, organized by Ralph Reed’s Faith & Freedom Coalition, and claims that members of Congress, elected officials, and candidates were chasing her down to take photos and pray with her.
  • Michael Flynn is speaking at an event this weekend called “Patriots Arise, Awakening The Dead,” alongside a host of QAnon and right-wing conspiracy theorists.
  • Finally, nothing quite captures the utterly debased nature of right-wing media today like broadcaster Stew Peters interviewing some unseen Twitter user to “confirm” that it’s common knowledge in D.C. that former Vice President Mike Pence and Chief Justice John Roberts are pedophiles.

