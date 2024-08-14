Right Wing Bonus Tracks: It’s Always The Last Election

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 14, 2024 5:19 pm
  • KOCO News reports that “Oklahoma Republicans are circulating a letter calling for an impeachment investigation into State Superintendent Ryan Walters.”
  • Andrew Wommack is dialing back his leadership role at Charis Bible College.
  • Lance Wallnau declares that “David French and Russell Moore work for the devil and do not know it.”
  • Elijah Schaffer hates multiculturalism because “it’s a massive trap to punish white people.”
  • Finally, Glenn Beck is warning that “if we lose this election, I truly believe we’ve lost the country. … This could very well be the last free election in an America that we have understood for 250 years.” He’s been delivering this same message since 2012.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Andrew Wommack Elijah Schaffer Glenn Beck Lance Wallnau Ryan Walters Election 2024 Leftovers Charis Bible College

You Might Also Like