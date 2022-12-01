Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Inside Intel

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 1, 2022 5:15 pm
  • During his appearance on “The Alex Jones Show” today, Kanye West handed his phone over to Jones, Nick Fuentes, and Ali Alexander so they could each post a message on his Twitter account.
  • Andrew Torba was positively giddy about West’s Nazi-praising appearance on Jones’ program: “Overton Window: shattered. Obliterated. Never going back.”
  • Rick Scarborough says he desperately needs donations because “we are already preparing for our next big project: the school board elections that take place in May. We’re laying the ground table now for that election. We need to move the church so that our children can be saved from the indoctrination and oversexualization that is taking place.”
  • Glenn Beck had a dream where he encountered Satan in the White House and is begging listeners to take heed of what he is convinced is a prophetic warning.
  • Finally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene finally denounced Nick Fuentes, and now far-right streamer and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska) is claiming to have “inside intel” that right-wing “comedian” Alex Stein “allegedly hooked up with Marjorie Taylor Greene while she was married and fucked up her marriage and she’s a whore.”

Tags: Alex Jones Alex Stein Ali Alexander Andrew Torba Glenn Beck Kanye West Marjorie Taylor Greene Nick Fuentes Rick Scarborough Tim Gionet Leftovers

