Right Wing Bonus Tracks: If You’re Educated

  • MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer prayed over Oklahoma school superintendent Ryan Walters and heaped praise upon him for “bringing [God] back into the public schools, saying ‘Jesus, you are welcome in the classroom in the state of Oklahoma.'”
  • David Barton says that “if you’re educated, you know that the greatest single source, according to the University of Houston, that shaped the U.S. Constitution is the Bible. Thirty four percent of all their quotes surrounding the creation of that document came out of the Bible.” This is untrue and Barton knows it.
  • Mark Robinson, the GOP gubernatorial nominee in North Carolina, claims that when the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in 1787 were at a stalemate, they went to church and “prayed for wisdom from God to finish the Constitution.” That never happened.
  • Now that “likes” are no longer publicly visible on Twitter, neo-Nazi Jon Miller says his antisemitic Holocaust-denying content is getting a lot more likes since people—like Kevin Sorbo, apparently—no longer “have to worry about it being public.”
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt repeatedly declares “there’s some faggotry happening in the male priesthood.”
  • Finally, Rep. Michael Cloud asserts that those who are elected to office must hold a “biblical worldview” because so many of “the basic core principles” of how society should operate are found in Deuteronomy and Leviticus.
