Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hung By the Neck Until it Cracks

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 21, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Having secured the nomination as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Oregon by explicitly touting her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, Jo Rae Perkins now insists that she is not a Q follower or conspiracy theorist.
  • Eric Metaxas has joined Liberty University’s Falkirk Center for Faith & Liberty as a senior fellow.
  • Rodney Howard-Browne says that Hillary Clinton “is a practicing witch.”
  • Given that DeAnna Lorraine is thinking about on going “undercover” as a COVID-19 contract tracer, selling a shirt seemingly advocating the shooting of contract tracers is a rather odd thing for her to do.
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein wants to see Joe Biden and all “these bastards hang by the neck until it cracks,” warning that if they aren’t, the American people will take matters into their own hands.

