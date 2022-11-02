Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: How to Treat a Blasphemer

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 2, 2022 5:16 pm
  • Jerry Newcombe declares that “if Christians show up in great numbers, we can overcome the potential for cheating because the Christian conservative voting bloc is huge.”
  • Rep. Dan Bishop prays that this nation will receive “deliverance from the errors of the left” when Christians “turn out to the polls to elect godly people” in the upcoming elections “so that we may be a godly country and that our leaders can be counted on as people of God.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter asks, “Why do blacks commit more crime?” Clodfelter then answered his own question: “Many reasons but I will tell you some of it has to do with Jews.”
  • Nick Fuentes is outraged by the blasphemous costumes worn by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox for Halloween: “I think Catholics should treat MGK like Muslims would treat a blasphemer.”
  • Andrew Torba says that Elon Musk is “a slave to the j*ws” and vows that he will never bend a knee “to the Synagogue of Satan.”
  • Finally, how does an anti-abortion religious-right activist Ralph Reed justify supporting Herschel Walker despite multiple women alleging that Walker paid for them to obtain abortions? By dismissing the allegations as “a complete lie.”

Tags: Andrew Torba Dalton Clodfelter Dan Bishop Herschel Walker Jerry Newcombe Nick Fuentes Ralph Reed Leftovers

