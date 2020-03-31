Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: How Liberty Is Lost

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 31, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Rodney Howard-Browne claims he had “no option” but to violate state and local stay-at-home orders and hold church services in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak because otherwise he would have had to give up the ministry and leave the country.
  • Liberty Counsel, which is representing Howard-Browne after his arrest, is already whipping up hysteria about it: “America is in the fight for her life right now – not against a virus that has so far caused fewer deaths worldwide than car accidents or tuberculosis – but against the anti-Christian, petty tyrants who, unable to steal YOUR freedom in the good times of broad daylight, now seek to use panic and fear to force you into compliance. And when you don’t comply, they will turn every governmental mechanism against you even as they raise public outcry to condemn you. THIS IS HOW LIBERTY IS LOST.”
  • Dave Daubenmire insists that COVID-19 is not a virus at all but rather is a reaction to the radiation generated by 5G technology.
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt has failed in his bid to be elected a county commissioner in El Paso County, Colorado.
  • Finally, Josh Bernstein declares that “Barack Hussein Soetoro Marshall Davis Obama [is] the most useless human being ever created by the good Lord.”

