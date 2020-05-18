Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hope for Qumanity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 18, 2020 5:31 pm
  • Josh Bernstein thinks that people shouldn’t wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 because by wearing one, “you’re keeping the germs inside of your own body, and you’re not letting the fresh air come in.”
  • Trump-loving former professional baseball player Aubrey Huff is contemplating a run for governor of California in 2022 because current Gov. Gavin Newsom is “such a pussy.”
  • Liz Crokin is very grateful “for everything that Q has done for humanity.”
  • We can now add Lauren Boebert to the ever-growing list of QAnon supporters who are running for Congress.
  • Finally, Dinesh D’Souza has racked up tens of thousands of likes and retweets of this doctored photo of Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

