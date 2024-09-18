Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hitleresque Microaggressions

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 18, 2024 4:49 pm
  • Ben Zeisloft says that Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who died after failing to receive timely medical treatment for complications arising from taking abortion pills, is “burning in Hell”: “Praise God for his glorious justice. Praise God for causing the wicked to stumble and fall into the very nets that they set for the innocent.”
  • Scott Lively claims that “the term ‘homophobia’ and its derivatives are no less offensive and demeaning to defenders of the natural family and traditional sexual morality than the term ‘faggot’ is to men afflicted with SSADness [same-sex attraction disorder]”: “A slur is a slur, and none of them has a legitimate place in civil discourse.”
  • Virulently misogynistic far-right activist Jon Miller defends domestic violence, saying that while “a woman every once in awhile needs a backhand” and that “errant wives” need to be “physically chastised,” what Diddy did went too far.
  • Nick Fuentes’ white supremacy is becoming increasingly open and aggressive, with him telling Jews and minorities that they “need to recognize your place” because “this is a white country.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau alleges that Vice President Kamala Harris demonstrated “15 microaggression expressions” during the presidential debate, akin to those displayed by Hitler: “Kamala is a dangerous woman.”
