Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hitler Energy

  • Gab founder Andrew Torba reports that he has “learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform.” For the record, Torba’s platform is a haven for far-right extremists and not Joe Biden supporters.
  • C. Jay Engel lauds former President Donald Trump for reportedly regularly using the N-word and saying that disabled people “should just die.”
  • Nick Fuentes misses the Trump from 2016 when he had real “Hitler energy.”
  • Mario Murillo shares a warning about Kamala Harris: “As a Christian, voting for her will be the most reckless thing you will do in your life.”
  • Gordon Klingenschmitt says that “Kamala Harris will be the first ‘traded-money-for-sex’ prostitute to become President.”
  • Ali Alexander has some thoughts: “Jews hate everyone who ever enslaved them. Because they hate God. Their CONSTANT war with Him (Daddy issues) is so exhausting. Like: GET OVER IT. MOVE ON. Damn.”
  • Finally, Jack Hibbs asserts that “well over 90 percent of people who opt for the homosexual experience were molested as a young child and/or were exposed to heavy pornography.”
