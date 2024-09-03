Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Hitler Energy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 3, 2024 5:00 pm
  • William Wolfe has a plan for deporting millions of undocumented immigrants: “One illegal immigrant at a time. It’s not a matter of ‘how,’ it’s simply a matter of will.”
  • Before former President Donald Trump flip flopped on the issue of reproductive rights, Ali Alexander was prepared to drop his support: “I cannot and will never allow a Republican to promise me one thing on abortion and then switch it up. It’s not worth it longterm. I’d sooner vote for an independent or write someone in who was pro-choice than a Republican who went from pro-life to pro-choice. Because I cannot vote for the extinction of the single most important moral issue facing our country. God has damned Moloch, Ba’al and all their followers.”
  • Ben Zeisloft was likewise outraged: “Donald Trump is a tyrant to innocent preborn babies and must repent of his wicked stances.
  • Nick Fuentes hates it when he loses his temper on his program, but he can’t help himself because he has “Hitler energy.”
  • There seems to be a pattern of virulently antisemitic and racist right-wing commentators like Fuentes, Lucas Gage, Stew Peters, and Elijah Schaffer being brought on as guests on Jake Shields’ show. So what was Michael Flynn doing there?
  • Finally, Eric Metaxas likens the current situation in the United States to Nazi Germany: “I promise you, if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are elected, they are going to come after pastors and people of faith like you have never seen.”
