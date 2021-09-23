Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: High Priestess

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 23, 2021 5:30 pm
  • “The Stew Peters Show” continues to pick up the castoffs from TruNews, with Milo Yiannopoulos becoming the latest former co-host to appear on the program.
  • Vernon Jones vows that if he becomes governor of Georgia, he will “outright ban abortions.”
  • It’s fortunate that Jarrin Jackson is a Christian, as that seems to be the only thing preventing him from acting out on his incessant desire to shoot “godless commies” in the face.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Larry Gaiters claims that he will be appearing on T.D. Jakes’ podcast in November.
  • Finally, Greg Locke claims to have seen videos proving that “Hillary Clinton is a high priestess in the Satanic church” and challenges her to sue him for saying so.

Tags: Greg Locke Jarrin Jackson Larry Gaiters Milo Yiannopoulos Vernon Jones Hillary Clinton Leftovers

