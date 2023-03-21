Right Wing Bonus Tracks: High Hopes

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 21, 2023 5:10 pm
  • Trump lawyer Christina Bobb appeared on “Up Front In the Prophetic,” a show hosted by fervent QAnon conspiracy theorist Francine Fosdick, where the two had a totally normal conversation about whether President Joe Biden has been replaced by a clone.
  • Christian nationalist Jason Rapert was on Capitol Hill last week, meeting with lawmakers, including Sen. Tom Cotton.
  • Some deep insights from Steven Franssen: “Historically, witches often confessed (willingly and not under duress) to conjugal visits with Lucifer. Therefore, dating gurus manicure themselves perfectly to conform to female vanity, becoming a visage of Lucifer himself.”
  • David Lane proclaims that “since politics is downstream from culture, every church in America should be prompting a pastor, deacon, elder or congregant to run for local office in 2024, 2026, 2028 and thereafter.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau hopes to one day see Steve Bannon speak in tongues and the entire Trump family become Charismatic Pentecostals.

