Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Happy Holidays

- Dalton Clodfelter declares that the phrase “‘Happy Holidays’ is satanic Jewish bull shit.”
- Self-proclaimed “prophet” and QAnon conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor is now targeting Kenneth Copeland and his Victory Channel network with conspiracy theories.
- David Lane celebrates that “three of the 13 freshmen elected to the NC State House on Nov. 8 are pastors. Three pastors in Iowa were elected to the legislature on Election Day as well. If we are to make it through, every church in America should have a pastor, elder, deacon or congregant running for local office in 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and thereafter.”
- Republican Representative-Elect Anna Paulina Luna claims that “George Washington was visited by an angel” who revealed the future and warned him of communism.
- Ali Alexander gripes that he “lost everything” for helping to organize the so-called “Stop The Steal” rallies in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump never even called to thank him after Jan. 6, 2021. Undaunted, Alexander vows to bring “the hurricane to our shores in 2023, and you will all know my ideas because I said so, because God said so.”
- Finally, Jim Bakker asserts that “this global warming business is anti-God” and claims that God told him that “a lot of people are not going to accept the signs of the Second Coming [and] that the Rapture is near because they’re gonna call it global warming problems.”