Right Wing Bonus Tracks: George Washington Wouldn’t Have Worn a Mask

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 21, 2021 5:30 pm
  • According to a survey conducted by D. James Kennedy Ministries, “An astonishing 96% of those who answered [the survey] said they have ‘experienced verbal or physical abuse or bias’ due to their ‘faith in Jesus Christ or . . . conservative Christian views.'”
  • It is a bit alarming that there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine.
  • The Faith & Freedom Coalition will be awarding Newt Gingrich its “Winston Churchill Courage in Leadership Award” at this year’s Road to Majority conference.
  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn argues that political leaders should not have to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because George Washington would never have worn one.
  • Finally, we think we have found the source of the right’s false claim that Texas has not reported any COVID-19 deaths since it lifted all restrictions two months ago. It was Fox News, of course.

