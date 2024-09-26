Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Friends of the Family

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 26, 2024 5:12 pm
  • 258 senators and representatives received a 2024 Friend of the Family Award from the Faith & Freedom Coalition for having “earned at least a 90% rating according to the newest edition of Faith & Freedom’s biannual Congressional Scorecard.”
  • Right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs says that politics is a religion for Democrats and a pagan one at that: “It’s perverse, coming from perverts … These are those who are reprobates.”
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that There is a war on WCM [white Christian men] in America today being waged by often WHITE NON-CHRISTIAN men.”
  • Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon reports that he has ties to those within Charlie Kirk’s orbit at Turning Point USA.
  • Once again we are forced to debunk the Christian nationalist claim that the Founding Fathers quoted or cited the Bible, specifically the book of Deuteronomy, when creating our government and Constitution.
  • Finally, unlike self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr, we don’t have regular conversations with God. But if we ever do, we’ll be sure to correct him if he claims that “my name … is written in your Constitution” because actually, it’s not. Frankly, that seems like something that God ought to know.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dave Daubenmire Jack Hibbs Joel Webbon Kat Kerr Leftovers

You Might Also Like