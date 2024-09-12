Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Free Rein for the Ungodly

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 12, 2024 5:07 pm
  • House Speaker Mike Johnson was with Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton in Washington, D.C., yesterday. In 2021, Johnson declared that Barton’s work “has had such a profound influence on me and my work and my life.”
  • Christian nationalist Jason Rapert says that Christians must run for office “so that godly people will be in office passing godly laws allowing us to do godly things” because “the ungodly have had too much free rein in America up to this point.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock claims that he traveled into the future and prevented an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
  • Contrary to Michele Bachmann’s assertion, we’re not sure that the Founders were thinking about voters in Wyoming and North & South Dakota, which didn’t become states until the late 1800s, when they created the Electoral College in 1787.
  • It’s fascinating to watch Nick Fuentes insist that he’s not white when doing so serves his needs, like being able to say the “N-word.”
  • Finally, speaking of Fuentes, we wonder if Todd Coconato, Mario Murillo, or Lance Wallnau would care to explain why, when a clip from the recent presidential debate was played on last night’s “Fire Power” program, the video used was taken from Fuentes’ livestream.
