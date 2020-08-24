Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Flamethrowers and Explosives

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 24, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire is planning a series of “Appeal to Heaven” Sunday prayer rallies on his property in Ohio leading up the election, and he hopes that similar events will take place all over the country.
  • DeAnna Lorraine insists that she’s not anti-gay while simultaneously asserting that the LGBTQ rights movement is a Marxist effort to destroy the family and turn people against God.
  • Glenn Beck, who spent the entire 2016 election cycle warning that Donald Trump was a dangerous psychopath and that electing him would be “national suicide,” used his radio program last week to interview Donald Trump Jr. and tell him how “remarkable” his father is.
  • Larry Klayman declares that regardless of who wins in November, Americans must prepare to wage a revolution to save this country: “The nation is far beyond solving our problems at the ballot box, just as the colonialists could not solve their problems by trying to reason with King George III.”
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau says that left-wing protesters are “blowing up buildings, attacking police, attacking the White House, [using] flamethrowers, explosives.”

