Right Wing Bonus Tracks: 5 Billion Angels

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 3, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Eric Metaxas is threatening to sue YouTube after having his channel shut down by the platform.
  • Milo Yiannopoulos is guest hosting “TruNews” while Rick Wiles recovers from COVID-19, and he used his first program to promote alt-right white nationalist Tim Gionet (aka “Baked Alaska”).
  • Kat Kerr reports that she has dispatched an army of 5 billion angels to pull down demonic strongholds of “wickedness, evil, cheating, stealing, lying” around the world.
  • Josh Bernstein is histrionically upset over Vice President Kamala Harris encouraging Americans to “enjoy the long weekend” before Memorial Day.
  • Finally, it is pretty remarkable to see “prophet” Johnny Enlow declare that former President Donald Trump will return to office “soon … it has to be this year,” before laughing as his wife admits, “We used to say, ‘It has to be this month.'”

