Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Fear Factor

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 9, 2024 5:00 pm
  • It is remarkable to see Glenn Beck, of all people, mocking others for being hypocrites when it comes to who they will vote for.
  • Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon attempted to “clarify” his statement that he’ll always choose a White doctor over a Black doctor because the latter was likely “given a free pass, and he failed miserably: “I’m saying the same thing we all think of now when getting on a United flight. Before DEI, it wouldn’t have even dawned on anyone that the pilot might not be the most qualified, regardless of race. Now, if we see a person of color flying the plane, many of us (including several black people I know) can’t help but wonder if this particular pilot was not the most qualified, but still given the job for DEI reasons. I’m not celebrating this reality, I’m merely voicing it out loud.”
  • Mark Meckler really liked the new movie about Ronald Reagan, but complains that it probably won’t win any awards “because it’s not a crazy left-wing movie about a trans midget and his unicorn.”
  • Sen. Josh Hawley claims that “the United States of America is the greatest country in the history of the world because it is founded on the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
  • Finally, Donald Trump’s “spiritual adviser” Paula White says that Christians “should have a bit of a fear factor” about Kamala Harris becoming president: “People of faith will be persecuted and prosecuted on a level that you have never seen before.”
