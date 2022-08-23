Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Exactly the Same Thing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 23, 2022 5:00 pm
  • Lauren Witzke applauds a Florida Christian school that has banned gay and transgender students: “Opening the door to this demonic movement will end with the cancer spreading. It’s inevitable. This school is saving other Christian children from being exposed to perversions of the modern, demented world.”
  • Glenn Beck is still warning about the “Archduke Ferdinand moment,” which he’s been fretting about for 15 years.
  • Eric Metaxas says that Christian leaders who don’t talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop or “the hoax of Jan. 6” are exactly the same as Christian leaders who stayed silent in Nazi Germany: “We have exactly the same thing.”
  • Dalton Clodfelter complains that “Blacks have drained this nations economy and social fabric dry for decades.”
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Dave Hayes (aka “The Praying Medic”) promises that “we’re going to live in a time of peace and prosperity” when former President Donald Trump returns to the White House: “The cures for diseases that they have hidden from us are going to be revealed.”
  • Finally, Mark Burns declares that Trump “is under demonic attack” because “the hand of God” is upon him so that he can “bring the Christian right back to the forefront of American politics.”

