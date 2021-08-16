Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Everyone Is an Expert

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 16, 2021 5:30 pm
  • With the Taliban rapidly taking over Afghanistan as American forces withdraw, right-wing commentators like Todd Starnes are flocking to Twitter to voice their outrage about the situation despite literally having never mentioned it until a few days ago.
  • Commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, Shane Vaughn declares that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be court-martialed and tried for “high treason” while former President Donald Trump is returned to office so he can “restore our nation to greatness.”
  • Josh Bernstein is also outraged about Afghanistan, stating that “if you voted for Biden or helped in any way, you’re an enemy combatant of the United States.”
  • Alarmed by reports that, for the first time, the census will show a decline in the number of white people in the U.S., DeAnna Lorraine warns that “pretty soon, we’re gonna be looking around and white people are gonna be the minority here.”
  • Finally, Jack Hibbs turned his Sunday service into a campaign event for Larry Elder, who is seeking to become governor in California’s recall election. Hibbs even closed out the service by seeking donations for Elder’s campaign before laying hands on him and praying that God would make him “invincible.”

Tags: DeAnna Lorraine Jack Hibbs Josh Bernstein Larry Elder Shane Vaughn Todd Starnes California Recall Leftovers

