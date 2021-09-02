Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Enthusiasm for Freedom

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 2, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Despite having been wrong in her repeated guarantees that former President Donald Trump would be reelected, “prophet” Kat Kerr continues to insist that Trump is the legitimate president and that “God is going to do something” to restore him to office.
  • Gary Bauer calls for the House investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to be shut down and replaced “with a 9/11 type Commission to investigate why Biden/Harris/ gang left Americans to die in Afghanistan. Then impeach this Great Pretender.”
  • In making the case against mask mandates, Shane Vaughn argued that laws requiring people to wear seat belts and motorcycle helmets are unconstitutional.
  • While interviewing radical right-wing pastor Greg Locke about his decision to ban anyone from wearing a mask in his church, Gina Loudon praised his “enthusiasm for freedom.”
  • Finally, Trump participated in a prayer call today to announce the launch of a new National Faith Advisory Board, founded by his former faith adviser Pastor Paula White. On the call, Trump mainly griped about the election and complained about not doing better among Catholic and Jewish voters.

