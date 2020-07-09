Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Enslaved Again

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 9, 2020 5:30 pm
  • DeAnna Lorraine loved President Donald Trump’s “very uniting” Independence Day speech, especially when “he ripped into the left.”
  • Brenden Dilley can empathize with how frustrating it must be for self-described genius like Trump to have to be president for a country “full of fucking stupid people” and “thankless twats.”
  • Pat Robertson warns that passage of the Equality Act will cause God to destroy America, just like Sodom and Gomorrah.
  • Bill Mitchell says that first they ask you to wear a mask, then they force you to wear a burka, and the next thing you know you’re “enslaved again.”
  • Finally, the American Family Association is planning to construct a new Don Wildmon Center for Cultural Transformation: “Like the Pentagon in Washington, the Don Wildmon Center will serve as command central as we combat the forces that seek to destroy Christian influence in America and overthrow the founding principles of our republic.”

