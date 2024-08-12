Right Wing Bonus Tracks: England Has Fallen

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 12, 2024 5:13 pm
  • We are not at all surprised to learn that far-right Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon thinks that the Civil War was “atrocious and wrong and unjust.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Amanda Grace claims that “Aaron Burr was a deep state operative.”
  • Mark Meckler claims that “England has fallen”: “It’s now a totalitarian state, primarily run by a Muslim theocracy.”
  • Why do Christian nationalists like Richard Harris know so little about history? No, the Founders did not “put religious freedom the first of the first of the first” in the Bill of Rights. They actually put no establishment of religion first and even that was an accident of history.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is vowing to wage war against the Trump campaign and MAGA cultist Brenden Dilley is not happy about.
